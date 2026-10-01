Netanyahu says flydubai co-pilot underwent 'Islamist radical indoctrination'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the co-pilot who attacked the captain of the flydubai jet had undergone "Islamist radical indoctrination."



Speaking on the "Fox & Friends" TV show, Netanyahu said the co-pilot was being interrogated, but said "we know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," adding that "the attacker, he calls out to the aircrew, 'Kill me, kill me,'" making it "clear he was suicidal."



The captain and passengers managed to overpower the co-pilot and prevent him from crashing the plane.







AFP