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Houthis target Aramco sites in Saudi capital, Khurais area: Statement
Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 09:35
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Houthis target Aramco sites in Saudi capital, Khurais area: Statement
Yemen's Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree on Sunday said the group launched a ballistic missile and drone attack on Saudi energy giant Aramco's sites in the capital, Riyadh, and the oil-rich Khurais area in the kingdom's east.
"Both operations successfully achieved their objectives," the spokesman said in a statement posted on X. "The strikes were precise, causing large fires at the targeted sites."
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthi
Yahya Saree
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