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Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
Lebanon News
13-09-2026 | 13:23
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Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
Israel and Lebanon will meet in Rome in October to discuss a U.S.-brokered security agreement intended to ease hostilities along the border, a State Department Official told Reuters.
The continued implementation of the deal “remains the only viable mechanism to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and Israel’s security,” the official said, adding that the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors will meet in Washington next week.
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