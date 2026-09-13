Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says

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13-09-2026 | 13:23
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Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
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Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says

Israel and Lebanon will meet in Rome in October to discuss a U.S.-brokered security agreement intended to ‌ease hostilities along the border, a State Department Official told Reuters.

The continued implementation of the deal “remains the only viable mechanism to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and Israel’s ⁠security,” the official said, adding that the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors will meet in Washington next week.

Reuters

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State Department

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