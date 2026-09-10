News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wled Al Balad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan says no military response discussed under Mecca pact over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
World News
10-09-2026 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pakistan says no military response discussed under Mecca pact over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Pakistan said on Thursday that there were no discussions about a military reaction from Islamabad under the Mecca agreement in response to the Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia, but added that Pakistan would act when the "time comes."
"There is no such thing under discussion right now ... When time comes (we) will act under the agreement," Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said at a weekly media briefing, in response to a question asking how Islamabad planned to fulfil its obligations under the joint defence accord signed with Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
The joint defence agreement signed last month stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all of them.
Khan also said that there were no plans to expand the Mecca alliance, as Washington struggles to contain the regional upheaval that has also disrupted global energy supplies.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Pakistan
Islamabad
Mecca Agreement
Houthis
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Next
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi
'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port: State media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-08-13
Turkey: Political, military mechanisms to be established under defense pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
World News
2026-08-13
Turkey: Political, military mechanisms to be established under defense pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
0
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
0
World News
2026-08-07
Pakistan says any attack under new tri-party pact is attack on all
World News
2026-08-07
Pakistan says any attack under new tri-party pact is attack on all
0
Middle East News
2026-08-30
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to hold first defense pact meeting
Middle East News
2026-08-30
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to hold first defense pact meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:39
Death toll from cargo ship fire in China rises to 25: State media
World News
08:39
Death toll from cargo ship fire in China rises to 25: State media
0
World News
06:17
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi
World News
06:17
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi
0
World News
05:19
'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port: State media
World News
05:19
'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port: State media
0
World News
03:34
North Korea leader's daughter believed to have younger sibling: Seoul
World News
03:34
North Korea leader's daughter believed to have younger sibling: Seoul
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-02
Blast in cafe in central Damascus: Security source
Middle East News
2026-07-02
Blast in cafe in central Damascus: Security source
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-27
Lebanon declares Aug. 4 national mourning day marking Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
2026-07-27
Lebanon declares Aug. 4 national mourning day marking Beirut Port blast anniversary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
Who are the 12 Lebanese Jews at the heart of Netanyahu’s detainee deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
Who are the 12 Lebanese Jews at the heart of Netanyahu’s detainee deal?
0
World News
2026-07-12
Lindsey Graham, pivotal US Republican senator, dies suddenly at 71
World News
2026-07-12
Lindsey Graham, pivotal US Republican senator, dies suddenly at 71
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
05:19
'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port: State media
World News
05:19
'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port: State media
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Nabatieh on edge as Lebanese army steps up presence amid fears of Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Nabatieh on edge as Lebanese army steps up presence amid fears of Israeli strikes
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
5
Lebanon News
03:05
US Embassy: Southern Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
Lebanon News
03:05
US Embassy: Southern Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
6
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
7
Middle East News
13:02
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
Middle East News
13:02
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
8
Middle East News
05:06
Houthis seize Mokha city on Red Sea: AFP
Middle East News
05:06
Houthis seize Mokha city on Red Sea: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More