Pakistan says no military response discussed under Mecca pact over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan said on Thursday that there were no discussions about a military reaction from Islamabad under the Mecca agreement in response to ‌the Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia, but added that Pakistan would act when the "time comes."



"There is no such thing under discussion right now ... When time comes (we) will act under the agreement," Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said ⁠at a weekly media briefing, in response to a question asking how Islamabad planned to fulfil its obligations under the joint defence accord signed with Turkey and Saudi Arabia.



The joint defence agreement signed last month stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all of them.



Khan also said that there were no plans to expand the Mecca ⁠alliance, as Washington struggles to contain the regional upheaval that has also disrupted global energy supplies.



Reuters