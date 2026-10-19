At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters

Middle East News
19-10-2026 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters

At least 18 people were killed in an attack on Monday ⁠by the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement on a Yemeni government military training ⁠camp in Yemen's Shabwa province, four ⁠government and medical sources ⁠told Reuters.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Killed

Houthi

Attack

Yemeni

Government

Military

Camp

WFP says ending aid for half million in Gaza due to funding shortfall
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

President Aoun calls for tighter security, weapons confiscation and increased security deployment in southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found

LBCI
World News
07:16

Russian FM arrives in Tehran: Russian news agencies

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:09

WFP says ending aid for half million in Gaza due to funding shortfall

LBCI
Middle East News
02:48

Israel police arrest suspects over settler attacks on US journalist, European diplomats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel reinforces Lebanon border as tensions rise over Hezbollah disarmament and upcoming talks: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:55

Netanyahu says will eliminate Iran threat with Trump after his endorsement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-04

Artillery shells hit near Lebanese army vehicle in Kfar Roummane

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-10

Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-16

Lebanese family sues OpenAI over death of 15-year-old Mathias Habib: Lawsuit details alleged ChatGPT safety failures

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-20

US strikes hit Iranian city home to nuclear plant: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel reinforces Lebanon border as tensions rise over Hezbollah disarmament and upcoming talks: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon-Israel military talks set to take place at US military’s Central Command HQ

LBCI
World News
08:53

Trump says 'France is burning', country 'shattered' by immigration: Truth Social post

LBCI
Middle East News
12:55

Netanyahu says will eliminate Iran threat with Trump after his endorsement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

PM Salam calls for stronger state authority, stresses war and peace decisions belong to state alone

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Egypt parliament postpones vote on authorising military support to Saudi: MPs to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found

LBCI
Middle East News
12:23

Netanyahu election rival says 'only Israelis can choose their leader'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More