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At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters
Middle East News
19-10-2026 | 05:52
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At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters
At least 18 people were killed in an attack on Monday by the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement on a Yemeni government military training camp in Yemen's Shabwa province, four government and medical sources told Reuters.
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WFP says ending aid for half million in Gaza due to funding shortfall
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At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters
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At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters
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