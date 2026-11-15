Yemen government forces withdraw from area near Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Houthis in control

Yemeni forces fighting for the internationally recognized Saudi-backed government said on Sunday that they were withdrawing from an area overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, leaving the Iran-aligned Houthis in control.



The government's retreat from the Bab el-Mandeb area hands the Houthis greater leverage over the maritime chokepoint, creating a potent pressure point on global shipping while Iran continues to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula.



This dual squeeze would further isolate Gulf oil producers from their main shipping routes.



The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is one of the world's most important and busiest routes for global seaborne commodity and goods shipments, particularly from Asia to Europe via Egypt's Suez Canal.







Reuters