Yemen's Houthis edged closer on Thursday to gaining leverage over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's most ‌important routes for commodity vessels, four Yemeni government military sources said, as fighting with Saudi-backed forces tilts towards a resumption of full-scale war.



The Houthis were nearing complete control of coastal cities such as the historic port of Mocha and Dhubab that sit directly along the strait, as they push to take over the whole Yemeni Red Sea coast, the sources said.



Reuters