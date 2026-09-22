Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

Middle East News
22-09-2026 | 09:38
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Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb
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Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin said.

It also said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the Middle ⁠East and emphasized that a political and diplomatic settlement remains the only viable path forward.

They also "underscored the need for a swift cessation of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.

"The importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the region's international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, was emphasized," ⁠the Kremlin said.


Reuters 
 

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Putin

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Crown

Prince

Passage

Strait of Hormuz

Bab el-Mandeb

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