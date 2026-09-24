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UN rights chief 'appalled' by Yemen conflict's swelling civilian toll
Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 05:44
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UN rights chief 'appalled' by Yemen conflict's swelling civilian toll
The U.N. rights chief is "appalled" by the growing civilian toll in the Yemen conflict, his office said Thursday, with at least 125 civilians killed and wounded in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis since the start of August.
"As if the people of Yemen haven't already endured enough misery, civilians are now bearing the brunt of this latest upsurge in fighting," the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement, insisting that "civilians must never be targeted, and their protection must be the overriding priority".
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