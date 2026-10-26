UN chief says 'essential to stop escalation' with Iran meetings

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Monday it was "essential to stop any escalation" in the Middle East, as senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan were due to hold talks in Iran.



"The risk to have the combination of an overwhelming military attack on Iran, and an overwhelming military attack by Iran on the countries of the Gulf, needs to be avoided at all costs," he said in a press conference in Cairo, in response to a question about the possibility of an Iran deal and escalating threats from the United States.







AFP