Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said a Saudi airstrike killed six members of the same family as fighting intensifies in the impoverished country's resurgent civil war.



The bombing of a village in Hajjah governorate, bordering Saudi Arabia, "caused the deaths of six people from the same family" including the mother, father and four children aged three to eight, the Houthis' health ministry said, according to the group's official press agency.







AFP