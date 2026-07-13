PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of former emir

Lebanon News
13-07-2026 | 08:35
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PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of former emir
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PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of former emir

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam offered his condolences to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Salam traveled to Doha earlier Sunday at the head of a ministerial delegation that included Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Justice Minister Adel Nassar.

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