Israel says British consulate in Jerusalem ends functions, few diplomats can remain

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that the British consulate in Jerusalem ended its functions on Thursday but that seven diplomats would be allowed to remain in a limited capacity.



The move comes after Israel ordered the closure of the consulate in September as retaliation after London led Western sanctions over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.



"The British consulate in Jerusalem ended its functions today. The consul general and 20 diplomats... are concluding their missions and will leave Israel," Saar said in a statement, adding that "seven diplomats, with a very limited scope of activity" would remain.







AFP