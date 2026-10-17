Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Saturday that two oil tankers had caught fire after hitting naval mines while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.



State media said both tankers were carrying about 2 million barrels of crude oil.



There was no independent confirmation of the reports.



IRNA reported that ⁠the vessels had switched off their positioning and radar systems and attempted to use an unauthorized route through the strategic waterway. The second vessel was left immobilized after striking a mine, it added.







Reuters