Saudi civil defense says kindergarten, medical complex damaged by interception debris in Riyadh

Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi civil defense says kindergarten, medical complex damaged by interception debris in Riyadh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi civil defense says kindergarten, medical complex damaged by interception debris in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's civil defense agency on Thursday said a kindergarten and medical complex in Riyadh were damaged by shrapnel from an intercepted missile, hours after explosions rattled the Saudi capital.

"Missile fragments fell in Riyadh after a ballistic missile was intercepted, causing material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex," read the statement posted by the agency on X, without specifying if there were any casualties.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Civil Defense

Kindergarten

Medical

Complex

Damage

Riyadh

LBCI Next
Israel FM says Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next Wednesday
Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-17

Saudi civil defense says shrapnel from Houthi drone kills one after interception

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis at Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-15

Saudi civil defense issues brief alerts over attack threats in Mecca, Jeddah, Taif

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-24

Saudi civil defense issues warning for Mecca city

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:11

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

US tells citizens to 'exercise heightened vigilance' after Riyadh airport attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran, security and the right: Netanyahu sharpens election message

LBCI
World News
12:30

Trump says he will not attack before US elections in November

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-15

Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-23

President Aoun congratulates Central Bank governor on election as head of Arab Monetary Fund board

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Search ends at collapsed Tripoli building: 14 dead, 8 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:40

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:52

Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese Army foils smuggling attempt near Arsal

LBCI
Middle East News
02:49

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport with ballistic missile

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:40

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Lebanese Energy Minister signs amended power purchase agreements for two solar projects

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More