Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries

The Saudi civil aviation authority said a new attack on Riyadh's airport on Sunday afternoon caused injuries, a day after another blamed on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis killed 12 people and wounded hundreds at the facility.



"King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to a new attack on Sunday afternoon," the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement, adding that it "resulted in injuries, and the assessment of the damage and verification of the safety of the facilities are still under way."





AFP