News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries
Middle East News
11-10-2026 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries
The Saudi civil aviation authority said a new attack on Riyadh's airport on Sunday afternoon caused injuries, a day after another blamed on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis killed 12 people and wounded hundreds at the facility.
"King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to a new attack on Sunday afternoon," the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement, adding that it "resulted in injuries, and the assessment of the damage and verification of the safety of the facilities are still under way."
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Civil
Aviation
Riyadh
Airport
Attack
Injuries
Next
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi energy facilities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-10
Operations at Riyadh airport suspended after attack: Saudi civil aviation authority
Middle East News
2026-10-10
Operations at Riyadh airport suspended after attack: Saudi civil aviation authority
0
Middle East News
2026-10-09
Three killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi aviation authority says
Middle East News
2026-10-09
Three killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi aviation authority says
0
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Saudi civil defense says kindergarten, medical complex damaged by interception debris in Riyadh
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Saudi civil defense says kindergarten, medical complex damaged by interception debris in Riyadh
0
Middle East News
10:59
Saudi coalition says unidentified projectile hit Riyadh airport
Middle East News
10:59
Saudi coalition says unidentified projectile hit Riyadh airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:21
Iran says US response to its proposal to reopen Hormuz was 'insufficient'
Middle East News
13:21
Iran says US response to its proposal to reopen Hormuz was 'insufficient'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
0
Middle East News
12:48
Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi energy facilities
Middle East News
12:48
Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi energy facilities
0
Middle East News
11:17
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns 'horrific' attack on Riyadh airport
Middle East News
11:17
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns 'horrific' attack on Riyadh airport
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-12
A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-12
A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Lebanon’s Health Minister announces hotline 1787 for displaced, begins medication distribution plan
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Lebanon’s Health Minister announces hotline 1787 for displaced, begins medication distribution plan
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Hezbollah chief demands full Israeli withdrawal 'according to a timetable'
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Hezbollah chief demands full Israeli withdrawal 'according to a timetable'
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-26
Lebanon state media says Israel begins striking south after warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-26
Lebanon state media says Israel begins striking south after warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:17
Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP
Middle East News
10:17
Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP
2
Lebanon News
05:24
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
05:24
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
4
Lebanon News
11:11
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
Lebanon News
11:11
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
5
World News
11:05
Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
World News
11:05
Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
7
Middle East News
10:22
Strike reported on Yemeni Sanaa airport, Houthi-run TV says
Middle East News
10:22
Strike reported on Yemeni Sanaa airport, Houthi-run TV says
8
Middle East News
07:29
Saudi embassy in Kuwait organizes buses to repatriate citizens: Statement
Middle East News
07:29
Saudi embassy in Kuwait organizes buses to repatriate citizens: Statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More