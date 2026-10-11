Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries

Middle East News
11-10-2026 | 12:52
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Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries
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Saudi civil aviation authority says latest Riyadh airport attack caused injuries

The Saudi civil aviation authority said a new attack on Riyadh's airport on Sunday afternoon caused injuries, a day after another blamed on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis killed 12 people and wounded hundreds at the facility.

"King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to a new attack on Sunday afternoon," the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement, adding that it "resulted in injuries, and the assessment of the damage and verification of the safety of the facilities are still under way."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Civil

Aviation

Riyadh

Airport

Attack

Injuries

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