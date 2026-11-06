Israel's Eisenkot says making 'significant progress' in forming government

Middle East News
06-11-2026 | 09:06
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Israel&#39;s Eisenkot says making &#39;significant progress&#39; in forming government
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Israel's Eisenkot says making 'significant progress' in forming government

Israeli opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot said Friday he was making headway in forming a government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that he expected to receive a mandate from the president.

"We have made significant progress and achieved breakthroughs, quietly and modestly, with much still happening behind the scenes," Eisenkot wrote on X.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Gadi Eisenkot

Progress

Government

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