Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned remarks made at a Beirut gathering in solidarity with several Bahraini scholars, describing them as offensive to Bahrain and its judicial institutions.



The ministry stressed that the statements do not reflect the Lebanese state's position or its policy toward its sisterly kingdom of Bahrain.



It also clarified that the gathering was not an official event and that the Lebanese government had neither participated in organizing it nor called for it or sponsored it.



In this context, the ministry recalled that the Lebanese government's policy statement reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to not serving as a platform for attacks against fellow Arab countries or friendly states, stressing that the government remains committed to working toward implementing that pledge.