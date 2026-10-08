Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming

Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 09:28
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Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming
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Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport called on passengers to contact airlines directly before heading to the airport on Thursday, hours after multiple explosions echoed over the Saudi capital.

"We would like to inform passengers of the necessity to contact their airlines directly and check their flight status before proceeding to the airport," it said in a statement posted on X.

AFP

Middle East News

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

King Khalid International Airport

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