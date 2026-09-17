Saudi civil defense says shrapnel from Houthi drone kills one after interception

Middle East News
17-09-2026 | 09:01
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Saudi civil defense says shrapnel from Houthi drone kills one after interception
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Saudi civil defense says shrapnel from Houthi drone kills one after interception

Saudi Arabia's civil defense agency on Thursday said one person was killed when shrapnel from an intercepted Houthi drone crashed down over Taif governorate that lies east of Mecca.

"The fall of shrapnel from a downed drone in Taif governorate resulted in one death, two injuries, and material damage to several buildings and vehicles," the agency said in a statement posted on social media, adding that the person killed was a Yemeni national.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Civil Defense

Shrapnel

Houthi

Drone

Kill

Interception

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