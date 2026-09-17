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Saudi civil defense says shrapnel from Houthi drone kills one after interception
Middle East News
17-09-2026 | 09:01
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Saudi civil defense says shrapnel from Houthi drone kills one after interception
Saudi Arabia's civil defense agency on Thursday said one person was killed when shrapnel from an intercepted Houthi drone crashed down over Taif governorate that lies east of Mecca.
"The fall of shrapnel from a downed drone in Taif governorate resulted in one death, two injuries, and material damage to several buildings and vehicles," the agency said in a statement posted on social media, adding that the person killed was a Yemeni national.
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