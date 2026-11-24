Saudi Arabia's civil defense said 11 people were injured Tuesday during an attack by Houthi fighters that hit a tower in Riyadh's financial district, according to state media.



"A civil defense spokesman said on Tuesday that emergency services had responded to an incident in which a tower in Riyadh's financial district was targeted in a terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia," read a report by the Saudi Press Agency, adding: "The attack resulted in 11 people being injured."









AFP