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Saudi investment conference to be postponed after Houthi attacks: 3 sources briefed on matter
Middle East News
19-10-2026 | 11:19
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Saudi investment conference to be postponed after Houthi attacks: 3 sources briefed on matter
A major Saudi investment conference is set to be postponed, three sources briefed on the matter told AFP on Monday, as the kingdom comes under repeated attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.
One source said that the event "won't happen on time" and that organisers "won't announce a new date soon". A second source, who confirmed the event would be postponed, added: "Who would be willing to risk flying to Riyadh these days?".
Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute hosts an annual forum dubbed "Davos in the desert", which usually draws foreign leaders and business titans, and this year it is scheduled to be held in Riyadh from October 26 to 29.
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