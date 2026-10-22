Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter

Middle East News
22-10-2026 | 08:32
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Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter
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Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter

Essential staff at the headquarters of Saudi oil giant Aramco in the country's east were told to evacuate Thursday, two sources briefed on the matter told AFP, after their non-essential colleagues were told to work from home since last week.

Most staff had already been working remotely since Yemen's Houthis hit the Dhahran facility last week, three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, with only essential staff on site.

Those essential employees have now also been told to work from home until further notice, two of the sources said.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Aramco

Headquarters

Staff

Evacuate

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Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter

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