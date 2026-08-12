Israel's military says it targeted a Hamas commander planning attacks in Gaza

Middle East News
12-08-2026 | 13:49
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Israel&#39;s military says it targeted a Hamas commander planning attacks in Gaza
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Israel's military says it targeted a Hamas commander planning attacks in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike critically wounded a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip, in an attack the Israeli military said targeted a Hamas commander ‌planning attacks against Israeli troops operating in the territory.

It was the first such airstrike in over a week, after Israel scaled back major attacks under U.S. pressure to implement the latest iteration of President Donald ?Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

Reuters

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