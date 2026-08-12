News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's military says it targeted a Hamas commander planning attacks in Gaza
Middle East News
12-08-2026 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's military says it targeted a Hamas commander planning attacks in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike critically wounded a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip, in an attack the Israeli military said targeted a Hamas commander planning attacks against Israeli troops operating in the territory.
It was the first such airstrike in over a week, after Israel scaled back major attacks under U.S. pressure to implement the latest iteration of President Donald ?Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.
Reuters
Middle East News
military
targeted
Hamas
commander
planning
attacks
Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-16
Hamas official says military chief has died after Israel says it targeted him
Middle East News
2026-05-16
Hamas official says military chief has died after Israel says it targeted him
0
Middle East News
2026-05-26
Netanyahu says Israel carried out strike targeting new Hamas military leader in Gaza
Middle East News
2026-05-26
Netanyahu says Israel carried out strike targeting new Hamas military leader in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-29
Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon's security zone
Lebanon News
2026-07-29
Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon's security zone
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israel's Netanyahu says capturing Beaufort a 'dramatic shift' in Lebanon offensive
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israel's Netanyahu says capturing Beaufort a 'dramatic shift' in Lebanon offensive
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:04
Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
11:04
Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
10:22
26 countries condemn in 'strongest terms' Iran executions: Statement
Middle East News
10:22
26 countries condemn in 'strongest terms' Iran executions: Statement
0
Middle East News
08:28
Iranian photojournalist faces 15 years in prison over images, reporting
Middle East News
08:28
Iranian photojournalist faces 15 years in prison over images, reporting
0
Middle East News
07:35
Iranian official: No discussions with US on extending ceasefire
Middle East News
07:35
Iranian official: No discussions with US on extending ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-08
Iraq's holy cities host funeral processions for Khamenei
Middle East News
2026-07-08
Iraq's holy cities host funeral processions for Khamenei
0
Middle East News
2026-06-08
President says Iran still at negotiating table after attacks on Israel halted
Middle East News
2026-06-08
President says Iran still at negotiating table after attacks on Israel halted
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-24
Israeli warning issued to residents of six towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-05-24
Israeli warning issued to residents of six towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-19
France's Macron to meet with Lebanon's PM in Paris on Tuesday: Elysee
Lebanon News
2026-04-19
France's Macron to meet with Lebanon's PM in Paris on Tuesday: Elysee
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law
2
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
3
Lebanon News
02:49
Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
Lebanon News
02:49
Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
4
Lebanon News
03:32
EU welcomes Lebanon's adoption of media law
Lebanon News
03:32
EU welcomes Lebanon's adoption of media law
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:10
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning
Lebanon News
09:10
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning
7
Lebanon News
10:27
PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law
Lebanon News
10:27
PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More