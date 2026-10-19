Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump's election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details

News Bulletin Reports
19-10-2026 | 13:02
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Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump&#39;s election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details
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Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump's election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has moved quickly to capitalize on U.S. President Donald Trump's support ahead of the upcoming elections, seeking to turn the endorsement into increased voter support.

Under the slogan "Finishing What We Started," Netanyahu, who has come to be known as Israel's security leader, visited an Israeli air force base, where he issued a series of threats against Israel's enemies in the absence of military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

Amid the heightened rhetoric, residents of northern Israeli towns and areas near Haifa reported hearing a series of explosions. The sounds were later attributed to large-scale air force exercises simulating a potential attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, Zamir held a security assessment meeting that resulted in instructions prohibiting military personnel from leaving their bases until the elections conclude and increasing the presence of military commanders across various fronts.

As security concerns dominate the atmosphere in Israel, Trump's endorsement of Netanyahu continues to generate political reactions.

While analysts believe the endorsement could help unite right-wing parties behind the prime minister, opposition parties and some Israelis have expressed frustration, viewing the move as interference in Israel's domestic affairs.

Critics argue that Trump's support may have little impact on the election outcome, particularly as anti-war sentiment gains ground domestically.

They also point to Trump's frequently shifting positions, raising questions about the lasting significance of his endorsement.
 

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Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump's election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details

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