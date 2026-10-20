Death toll from Houthi attack on Yemen training camp rises to 73

An attack by Yemen's Houthi movement on a government security forces training camp in Shabwa province killed 73 people, the provincial media office said, raising the toll from Monday's strike as fighting intensifies.



Fourteen people remained missing, it added.



The Iran-aligned Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have traded attacks since September when the group advanced towards territory near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a shipping chokepoint at the Red Sea's mouth.







Reuters