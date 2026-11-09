Death toll from Turkey steel factory blast rises to 16: Erdogan

World News
09-11-2026 | 11:37
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Death toll from Turkey steel factory blast rises to 16: Erdogan
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Death toll from Turkey steel factory blast rises to 16: Erdogan

A blast at a steel factory in western Turkey on Monday killed 16 people, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, raising the toll.

The explosion, apparently an industrial accident, occurred at the HABAS Demir Celik plant in Aliaga, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) north of Izmir. Erdogan's figure updated a previous toll given of 10 dead.

AFP

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