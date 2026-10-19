At least 50 killed in Houthi attack on Yemen government camp

The death toll from a Houthi missile strike on a camp in Yemen's government-controlled Shabwa province rose to 50 on Monday, a government official told AFP, after military sources earlier put the toll at more than 30.



"The death toll has risen to at least 50, with more than 100 people injured, some of them in critical condition," said Fahad al-Khalifi, deputy governor of Shabwa.



He added that hospitals in the province were overwhelmed and had been forced to transfer the most seriously wounded to facilities in neighbouring Hadramout and Aden.



AFP