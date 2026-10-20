News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey troops to stay in Syria, Iraq 'until border security ensured', defense minister to AFP
Middle East News
20-10-2026 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey troops to stay in Syria, Iraq 'until border security ensured', defense minister to AFP
Turkey will keep its own troops in Syria and Iraq until border security with its two neighbours has been fully ensured, Defense Minister Yasar Guler told AFP in an interview.
"We are maintaining our military presence in Iraq and Syria. When we assess that the necessary conditions have been met in terms of regional and border security, the status of our base areas and our presence in the region will be reconsidered," he said in a written answer to AFP questions.
AFP
Middle East News
troops
Syria,
'until
border
security
ensured',
defense
minister
Next
Death toll from Houthi attack on Yemen training camp rises to 73
Turkey submits Saudi-Pakistan defense pact to parliament for ratification, sources tell Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-09
In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'
Middle East News
2026-09-09
In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'
0
Middle East News
2026-08-25
Syria slams Israeli minister's 'illegal' visit to country's south
Middle East News
2026-08-25
Syria slams Israeli minister's 'illegal' visit to country's south
0
Middle East News
2026-10-04
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
Middle East News
2026-10-04
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
0
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Turkey says it will not send troops to confront Yemen's Houthis
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Turkey says it will not send troops to confront Yemen's Houthis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:00
Death toll from Houthi attack on Yemen training camp rises to 73
Middle East News
09:00
Death toll from Houthi attack on Yemen training camp rises to 73
0
Middle East News
08:24
Turkey submits Saudi-Pakistan defense pact to parliament for ratification, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
08:24
Turkey submits Saudi-Pakistan defense pact to parliament for ratification, sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
08:19
UN demands aid access to besieged Yemen city Taiz
Middle East News
08:19
UN demands aid access to besieged Yemen city Taiz
0
Middle East News
05:46
Saudi says intercepted Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh
Middle East News
05:46
Saudi says intercepted Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-23
Iran restores 50% of damaged production capacity at South Pars gas field
Middle East News
2026-09-23
Iran restores 50% of damaged production capacity at South Pars gas field
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-13
Diplomatic sources: Lebanon insists on separate negotiation track from Iran, US supports official channel only
Lebanon News
2026-06-13
Diplomatic sources: Lebanon insists on separate negotiation track from Iran, US supports official channel only
0
Middle East News
2026-07-14
Iran authorities say US struck port city of Bushehr
Middle East News
2026-07-14
Iran authorities say US struck port city of Bushehr
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-04
US calls detainee release a ‘positive step’ ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks
Lebanon News
2026-09-04
US calls detainee release a ‘positive step’ ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:31
Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters
Lebanon News
10:31
Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters
2
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli military accuses Lebanese army of failing to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli military accuses Lebanese army of failing to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:31
President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump's election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump's election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details
5
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise
6
World News
06:57
Rubio says Trump 'frustrated' at accusations he harming Ukraine
World News
06:57
Rubio says Trump 'frustrated' at accusations he harming Ukraine
7
World News
02:05
Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Norway for talks on war, security on Tuesday
World News
02:05
Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Norway for talks on war, security on Tuesday
8
Middle East News
11:19
Saudi investment conference to be postponed after Houthi attacks: 3 sources briefed on matter
Middle East News
11:19
Saudi investment conference to be postponed after Houthi attacks: 3 sources briefed on matter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More