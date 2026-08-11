Abolishing the death penalty: The heated debate behind Lebanon’s historic vote

News Bulletin Reports
11-08-2026 | 12:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abolishing the death penalty: The heated debate behind Lebanon’s historic vote
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Abolishing the death penalty: The heated debate behind Lebanon’s historic vote

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Lebanon has abolished the death penalty after its implementation was suspended for decades, becoming the first country in the Middle East to officially end capital punishment.

The measure was approved despite opposition from the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc.

Under the version approved by the joint parliamentary committees after the proposal was referred back to them from the previous session, existing death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment once the law takes effect. For future cases, the death penalty will be replaced by aggravated life imprisonment.

What is the difference between the two, and what does the change mean for those already sentenced?

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc objected, with MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warning in a lengthy intervention against what he described as “a reduction on top of a reduction” — replacing death sentences with life imprisonment while allowing those sentenced to benefit from further reductions under the new general amnesty law.

His remarks prompted Paula Yacoubian and other MPs to call for a vote, while other MPs argued that the two laws are separate and that exceptions could be defined when the general amnesty law is debated.
Other objections were also raised. 

MP Jihad Samad said abolishing the death penalty violates Islamic law, while MP Bilal Badr objected to the term “aggravated life imprisonment,” arguing that it is not recognized under Lebanese law.

After all the back-and-forth, the law was approved in a session where political tensions ran higher than the debate over the legislation itself.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

death

penalty:

heated

debate

behind

Lebanon’s

historic

LBCI Next
Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels
Beyond the battlefield: Hezbollah's funding network comes under strain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-19

LBCI sources: Lebanese lawmakers debate death penalty reform, proposal includes sentence reductions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-09

Behind the scenes: Israel moves to counter Turkey’s growing presence in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-02

Behind the Lebanon negotiations: US-Israel differences come into focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-05

Billboards marking US Independence anniversary spark debate in Lebanon: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-10

Beyond the battlefield: Hezbollah's funding network comes under strain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-10

Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-09

Behind the scenes: Israel moves to counter Turkey’s growing presence in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-31

Hezbollah condemns US strike in Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted

LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-21

Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Aoun: Lebanon-Israel talks making progress, better than destructive war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

LBCI sources: Tensions erupt between Lebanon's PM and Defense Minister over amnesty law speech

LBCI
Middle East News
04:37

Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

US State Department says new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in September in Rome

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:30

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More