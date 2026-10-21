Iran prolongs talks in stalemate to influence US midterms, officials say

Middle East News
21-10-2026 | 03:06
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Iran prolongs talks in stalemate to influence US midterms, officials say
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Iran prolongs talks in stalemate to influence US midterms, officials say

Iran has deliberately prolonged talks with the U.S. to try to weaken Donald Trump politically ahead of November's U.S. midterm elections, senior officials say, while fears of renewed military action and deep distrust of Washington have reinforced Tehran's reluctance to strike a quick deal to end the war.

Three senior Iranian officials and an Iranian insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran was convinced the U.S. president was ready to resort to renewed attacks to try to ‌break the stalemate in the eight-month-old war.

"Iran is preparing for renewed Israeli and U.S. attacks, not for a deal with America to end the war," one of the officials said. "The clerical establishment is determined not to give Trump a political victory."

Tehran analyst Saeed Leylaz said that, by prolonging the talks, "Iran is influencing the U.S. election without taking any unlawful action".

Reuters

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