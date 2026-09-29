US to allow Iran pilgrims to fly to holy city in Iraq: Iraqi officials

Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 08:28
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US to allow Iran pilgrims to fly to holy city in Iraq: Iraqi officials
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US to allow Iran pilgrims to fly to holy city in Iraq: Iraqi officials

The United States has granted Iraqi airlines a sanctions waiver allowing them to fly Iranian pilgrims in and out of the Iraqi city of Najaf, holy to Shia Muslims, an Iraqi government official and an airport source told AFP.

The Iraqi government had on Saturday said it was in talks with the U.S. to seek such an exemption after sanctions on Iran's aviation sector took effect.



AFP
 

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