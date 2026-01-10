China, Russia, Iran start 'BRICS Plus' naval exercises in South African waters

10-01-2026
China, Russia, Iran start &#39;BRICS Plus&#39; naval exercises in South African waters
China, Russia, Iran start 'BRICS Plus' naval exercises in South African waters

China, Russia and Iran began a week of joint naval exercises in South Africa's waters on Saturday in what the host country described as a BRICS Plus operation to "ensure the safety of shipping and maritime economic activities."

BRICS Plus is an expansion of a geopolitical bloc originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - and seen by members as a counterweight to U.S. and Western economic dominance - to include six other countries.

Though South Africa routinely carries out naval exercises with China and Russia, it comes at a time of heightened tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and several BRICS Plus countries, including China, Iran, South Africa and Brazil.

The expanded BRICS group also includes Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.



Reuters 
 

