Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Thursday that four vessels involved in illegal oil transfers in the northern ⁠Persian Gulf were simultaneously hit and caught fire after being tracked by its forces on Wednesday.



The IRGC added that three more ⁠vessels collided with mines west of the Strait of Hormuz, and ⁠warned the US military that continued provocations could ⁠lead to a wider response ⁠against its regional bases.





Reuters