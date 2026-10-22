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Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response
Middle East News
22-10-2026 | 02:47
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Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Thursday that four vessels involved in illegal oil transfers in the northern Persian Gulf were simultaneously hit and caught fire after being tracked by its forces on Wednesday.
The IRGC added that three more vessels collided with mines west of the Strait of Hormuz, and warned the US military that continued provocations could lead to a wider response against its regional bases.
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