Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

Middle East News
22-10-2026 | 02:47
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Iran&#39;s IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response
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Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Thursday that four vessels involved in illegal oil transfers in the northern ⁠Persian Gulf were simultaneously hit and caught fire after being tracked by its forces on Wednesday.

The IRGC added that three more ⁠vessels collided with mines west of the Strait of Hormuz, and ⁠warned the US military that continued provocations could ⁠lead to a wider response ⁠against its regional bases.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

IRGC

Navy

Vessels

US

Response

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