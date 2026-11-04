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Iran's IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
04-11-2026 | 07:10
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Iran's IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said four oil tankers were destroyed after striking naval mines while trying to traverse a route described as prohibited south of the key waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the elite corps said the tankers were still ablaze, and added that two other vessels had been seized.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
IRGC
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Strait of Hormuz
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