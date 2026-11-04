Iran's IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
04-11-2026 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said four oil tankers were destroyed after striking naval mines while trying to ⁠traverse a route described as prohibited south of the key waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a ⁠statement, the elite corps said the tankers were still ⁠ablaze, and added that two other ⁠vessels had been seized.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

IRGC

Tankers

Strait of Hormuz

Iran supreme leader says those expecting US policy shift 'seriously mistaken'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-30

Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-29

Iran's Revolutionary Guards say three oil tankers struck mines in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-17

Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-31

Iran says oil tanker caught fire near Hormuz after hitting mines

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Iran supreme leader says those expecting US policy shift 'seriously mistaken'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Israel president urges parties to accept 'no clear winner' in election

LBCI
Middle East News
05:51

Israel president condemns 'racist' election remarks against Arab citizens

LBCI
Middle East News
00:40

Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Sources to LBCI: President Aoun says he will not speak with Netanyahu in call with Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-28

US to set limits on Egyptian bank in effort to pressure Iran: Official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-18

BDL sources: Raising withdrawal limits under consideration, reserves belong to depositors

LBCI
World News
2026-07-20

Cuba has infiltrated highest levels of US government: State Dept

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US midterm elections: What is at stake for Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Hezbollah denies links to alleged cell in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

PM Salam warns against dragging Lebanon into new regional war, condemns interference in Arab affairs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Out of the gray: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Out of the grey: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

As Iran strike looms, Israel weighs military and political scenarios

LBCI
World News
02:40

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54

LBCI
World News
02:22

Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat after spending record sums on party

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More