Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday that ‌two oil tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in separate incidents after attempting to ⁠use unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz.



One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait, while ‌another ⁠supertanker caught fire while exiting the route in the eastern part of the ⁠waterway, the IRGC said. A tugboat that approached the ⁠second vessel to help extinguish the fire ⁠also caught fire.



Reuters