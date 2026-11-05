Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
05-11-2026 | 00:51
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Iran&#39;s IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz
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Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday that ‌two oil tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in separate incidents after attempting to ⁠use unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait, while ‌another ⁠supertanker caught fire while exiting the route in the eastern part of the ⁠waterway, the IRGC said. A tugboat that approached the ⁠second vessel to help extinguish the fire ⁠also caught fire.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Strait of ​Hormuz

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