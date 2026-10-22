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US orders diplomats to depart Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes
Middle East News
22-10-2026 | 02:56
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US orders diplomats to depart Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes
The U.S. State Department has ordered some diplomats and family members to depart from its missions in Saudi Arabia and plans to withdraw family members from a number of other U.S. missions in the region, U.S. officials told Reuters.
The order came as attacks in Saudi Arabia killed at least one person and injured eight others at a civilian airport in Dammam and two people were killed in a drone attack on an oil field.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the department ordered the departure of "non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only" amid attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen on civilian targets in the country.
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