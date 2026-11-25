Two oil tankers struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement carried by state media.



The statement said the vessels had been attempting to transit an ⁠unauthorized route through the waterway.



In a separate statement on Wednesday, Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said the military had deployed new systems and upgraded existing ones to strengthen surveillance and control of the strait. He warned that vessels passing through without coordinating with Iranian forces ⁠had faced greater risks and struck mines in recent weeks.



Tehran has told Washington it will not restore normal shipping through the Strait of ⁠Hormuz until its demands are met, including the lifting of a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and ⁠an end to the war on all fronts.



Under a proposal conveyed through Qatari mediators, ⁠Tehran offered to reopen the waterway within 48 hours of Washington meeting its conditions.







Reuters