Israel frees from custody almost all suspects in two settler attacks, puts them under house arrest

Nine of the 10 suspects arrested in an investigation into militant settler attacks on a U.S. journalist and European diplomats have been released from custody and placed under house arrest, a law firm that represents settlers said.



Masked Israeli settlers were filmed last week assaulting Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, who was covering a Palestinian olive harvest in the occupied West Bank. French, Belgian and Polish diplomats and a French mayor were attacked by masked settlers in another part of the West Bank on Saturday.



The 10 suspects were detained after the United States, Israel's closest ally, called for a crackdown on settler violence and for ⁠arrests to be made after the attack on Levine. France, Belgium and Poland also urged Israel, which holds a parliamentary election next week, to take action.



Right-wing law firm Honenu said in a statement late on Wednesday that a Jerusalem court had ordered nine of the 10 suspects to be released to house arrest.



The Israeli police said in a statement that only one suspect remained in custody. It said the investigation into the violent incidents continued.







Reuters