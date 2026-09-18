News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From pager attacks to buffer zones: Israel signals its regional strategy
News Bulletin Reports
18-09-2026 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From pager attacks to buffer zones: Israel signals its regional strategy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The second anniversary of the pager explosions in Lebanon came amid renewed Israeli threats, with Israel saying its intelligence and military agencies are preparing similar operations as part of a broader effort to weaken Iran and its allies and reshape the Middle East.
The message comes as Israeli leaders, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, use Jewish holidays to deliver speeches with an increasingly electoral tone.
Netanyahu claimed the war that began with the October 7 attack had prevented an existential threat to Israel and helped transform the Middle East.
He described the killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as the beginning of a shift toward victory and vowed that Israeli forces would not withdraw from buffer zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.
Israel has also continued to reject arrangements that would keep the U.N. peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, in southern Lebanon, as well as proposals for an alternative force unless Israel approves its composition.
Israeli officials have also rejected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s approach to disarming Hezbollah without triggering an internal confrontation, while seeking to use the issue to consolidate Israel’s presence and deepen divisions within Lebanon.
Meanwhile, former U.S. special envoy for Lebanon Morgan Ortagus told an Israeli television channel that efforts are underway to normalize relations between Lebanon and Israel and overcome obstacles to the diplomatic process.
Ortagus said the current situation requires both Israel and Hezbollah to withdraw from southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
pager
attacks
buffer
zones:
Israel
signals
regional
strategy
Next
From Assad-era kidnappings to alleged terror plot: Lebanon uncovers cross-border network
Parliament session outcome: Hezbollah sidesteps confidence vote with walkout
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-27
Saudi calls on Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory: State media
Middle East News
2026-07-27
Saudi calls on Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory: State media
0
Middle East News
2026-07-17
EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from more expansion of settlements
Middle East News
2026-07-17
EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from more expansion of settlements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-06
Israel conditions withdrawal from pilot zones on Lebanese Army readiness
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-06
Israel conditions withdrawal from pilot zones on Lebanese Army readiness
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
US Embassy in Beirut: Lebanon-Israel agreement on pilot zones to begin in the coming days
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
US Embassy in Beirut: Lebanon-Israel agreement on pilot zones to begin in the coming days
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Assad-era kidnappings to alleged terror plot: Lebanon uncovers cross-border network
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Assad-era kidnappings to alleged terror plot: Lebanon uncovers cross-border network
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-17
Parliament session outcome: Hezbollah sidesteps confidence vote with walkout
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-17
Parliament session outcome: Hezbollah sidesteps confidence vote with walkout
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-17
Israel raises Ali al-Taher as UNIFIL replacement debate intensifies
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-17
Israel raises Ali al-Taher as UNIFIL replacement debate intensifies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-16
Beirut port blast investigation: Why was Michel Aoun’s name included in the Public Prosecution’s submission?f
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-16
Beirut port blast investigation: Why was Michel Aoun’s name included in the Public Prosecution’s submission?f
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-15
China tells Iran it opposes 'use of force' in diplomacy
World News
2026-01-15
China tells Iran it opposes 'use of force' in diplomacy
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
Israeli military chief says plans proposed to expand operations in Lebanon, border area to Litani to be cleared of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
Israeli military chief says plans proposed to expand operations in Lebanon, border area to Litani to be cleared of Hezbollah
0
World News
2026-06-03
Trump says 'would like to meet' Iran leader Khamenei
World News
2026-06-03
Trump says 'would like to meet' Iran leader Khamenei
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:38
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
03:38
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:38
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
03:38
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
2
Lebanon Economy
02:26
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
Lebanon Economy
02:26
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
3
Lebanon News
03:25
Five arrested over alleged Syria-Lebanon network; Hezbollah-linked figure identified
Lebanon News
03:25
Five arrested over alleged Syria-Lebanon network; Hezbollah-linked figure identified
4
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli patrol approaches Lebanese army position in Deir Mimas
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli patrol approaches Lebanese army position in Deir Mimas
5
Lebanon News
04:25
Aoun, Salam discuss Lebanon’s southern front and upcoming international meetings
Lebanon News
04:25
Aoun, Salam discuss Lebanon’s southern front and upcoming international meetings
6
World News
14:47
US allows Iran delegation to attend UN assembly: Official
World News
14:47
US allows Iran delegation to attend UN assembly: Official
7
World News
14:36
US clears way for $24.3 billion military aircraft sale to Saudi Arabia
World News
14:36
US clears way for $24.3 billion military aircraft sale to Saudi Arabia
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From pager attacks to buffer zones: Israel signals its regional strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From pager attacks to buffer zones: Israel signals its regional strategy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More