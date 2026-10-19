Israel police arrest suspects over settler attacks on US journalist, European diplomats

Israeli police said on Monday they had arrested eight suspects as part of an investigation into violent incidents in the West Bank over the weekend, including attacks on an American photojournalist and European diplomats in separate incidents.



Police did not identify the suspects, who were taken into custody for questioning, or disclose any accusations against them. The investigation was ongoing, police said.



Prosecutions of Israeli settlers are rare.



Israeli radio station Galatz ⁠reported the suspects were Israelis and that the Shin Bet domestic security service was taking part in the investigation.



Masked Israeli settlers were filmed on Friday assaulting Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, a US citizen, who was covering a Palestinian olive harvest in the West Bank.



On Saturday, European diplomats and a French mayor were attacked by masked settlers in another part of the West Bank.







Reuters