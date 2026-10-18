Iran parliament approves new defence minister: State media

Middle East News
18-10-2026 | 04:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran parliament approves new defence minister: State media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran parliament approves new defence minister: State media

Iranian lawmakers on Sunday approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi as the country's new defence minister, replacing his predecessor, who was killed on the first day of the war with the United States.

"Members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly today gave a vote of confidence to Mehrdad Akhlaghi, the nominee for minister of defence and armed forces logistics," state television reported, nearly eight months after the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Mehrdad Akhlaghi

United States

Landmark Riyadh skyscraper orders remote working after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-04

Iran's oil minister resigns, state media says

LBCI
World News
2026-09-12

China's Xi arrives in New Delhi for BRICS summit: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-12

Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-12

Iran denies involvement in incident at UK's Fairford base: State media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Landmark Riyadh skyscraper orders remote working after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: AFP

LBCI
World News
01:35

US 'very disturbed' over images of attack on American photographer in West Bank: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
01:25

Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members

LBCI
Middle East News
11:31

Israel FM condemns "rioters" attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:45

Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine, Polish military says

LBCI
World News
2026-02-16

Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-22

Israeli operations expand in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire claims

LBCI
World News
05:03

Russia says 'massive' drone attack kills one, hits oil sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

French Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in Lebanon for talks on security, reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese banks dispute $600 million tax claim over Eurobond gains

LBCI
Middle East News
11:31

Israel FM condemns "rioters" attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
11:02

Israeli settlers attack European diplomatic cars in West Bank, beat French mayor: Witnesses

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions

LBCI
Middle East News
11:23

Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More