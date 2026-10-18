Iran parliament approves new defence minister: State media

Iranian lawmakers on Sunday approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi as the country's new defence minister, replacing his predecessor, who was killed on the first day of the war with the United States.



"Members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly today gave a vote of confidence to Mehrdad Akhlaghi, the nominee for minister of defence and armed forces logistics," state television reported, nearly eight months after the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict.



AFP



