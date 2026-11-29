Israel's far-right caretaker national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday hailed the military prosecution's decision to seek the first death penalty for a Palestinian under a law that his party sponsored.



"A historic step for the State of Israel... And I say from here that any terrorist who causes harm will be executed. It is right, it is moral, it is real, it is important, and it serves as a deterrent," Ben Gvir said in a video shared on social media.



AFP