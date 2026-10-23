Israel army says two soldiers killed in West Bank attack earlier

Middle East News
23-10-2026 | 08:37
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Israel army says two soldiers killed in West Bank attack earlier
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Israel army says two soldiers killed in West Bank attack earlier

The Israeli military said two soldiers were killed in Friday's attack by Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank, which also left three other soldiers lightly injured.

The military said Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, both "fell in combat in the Judea Junction," a checkpoint near the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

West Bank

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