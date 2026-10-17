Israel FM condemns "rioters" attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank

Middle East News
17-10-2026 | 11:31
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Israel FM condemns &quot;rioters&quot; attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank
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Israel FM condemns "rioters" attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank

Israel's foreign minister on Saturday condemned Israeli "rioters" attack on a European diplomatic delegation in the West Bank, a rare statement critical of settlers by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

"I strongly condemn the severe acts of violence by Israeli rioters in the area of Taybeh," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, while also faulting the diplomats for not coordinating with the Israeli military.


AFP
 

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