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Israel army says arrested suspected West Bank assailant at hospital
Middle East News
20-09-2026 | 08:21
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Israel army says arrested suspected West Bank assailant at hospital
The Israeli military said it arrested on Sunday a man suspected of killing an Israeli, reported to be a settler, in the occupied West Bank.
"Israeli soldiers apprehended the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack," the army said in a statement, adding that a soldier had earlier shot and wounded the suspected assailant at the scene of the incident.
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