Qassem: Hezbollah committed to resistance, reconstruction and ‘full liberation’

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group would continue its resistance against Israel, saying Lebanon must remain committed to defending its territory and achieving the “full liberation” of occupied land.



Speaking on the second anniversary of the deaths of Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, Qassem said the group’s slogan “We remain committed to the pledge” means that Hezbollah will continue along the same path, with new leaders succeeding those who were killed.



“We are committed to continuing the resistance and will work to sustain it against the enemy so that it leaves our land and we achieve the full liberation of the occupied territory,” Qassem said.



Qassem said surrendering to Israel would mean the end of Lebanon’s system of coexistence in favor of Israeli settlements, adding that Hezbollah would not accept such an outcome. He described southern Lebanon as a pillar of the country.



He said the resistance had demonstrated that Israeli forces, whose ranks he said include as many as 90,000 soldiers and officers, had failed to achieve their objectives.



“Lebanon without resistance will disappear,” Qassem said, adding that the country can survive only through its liberation and that it “is one and will remain so, or it will not exist.”



Qassem said the framework agreement had given Israel everything Lebanon could offer in its interests and as Israel wanted, all at once.



He said pressure on Lebanon was now aimed at forcing it to accomplish what Israel had failed to achieve over two years, referring to calls for the Lebanese army to disarm Hezbollah.



Addressing Israel, Qassem said: “You demand that the Lebanese army act because of ‘Israeli security,’ but Israeli security has been achieved, and you have done what you wanted.”



He rejected calls for the Lebanese army to act as an instrument for Israel, saying such a demand was unacceptable.



Qassem also blamed Lebanon’s authorities for the country’s unstable security situation, saying they were relying on the United States and Israel instead of making use of Lebanon’s internal sources of strength.



He said the authorities had tried direct negotiations through seven rounds, asking: “What was the result? Below zero, not zero.”



Qassem acknowledged that the president has the right to negotiate, but said the president cannot violate the Constitution, the Taif Agreement, his inaugural address, or the ministerial statement.



He also said the president has no right to relinquish Lebanon’s or its people’s and army’s right to defend the country’s territory or to give up the right to pursue legal action against the occupier.



Addressing supporters of the resistance, Qassem said Hezbollah was committed to providing shelter, rehabilitation and reconstruction using its own resources and donations, adding that the group would soon announce its contribution to a housing project.