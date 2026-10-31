Pakistan military 'cautiously optimistic' on Iran-US mediation: Reuters

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31-10-2026 | 06:39
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Pakistan military &#39;cautiously optimistic&#39; on Iran-US mediation: Reuters
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Pakistan military 'cautiously optimistic' on Iran-US mediation: Reuters

Pakistan’s military is “cautiously optimistic” about its mediation between Iran and the United States, its spokesman said on Friday in his first interview since a high-level delegation visited Tehran this week.

Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir — Pakistan's chief ‌mediator in its efforts to de-escalate the now eight-month-old Iran war — has been to Tehran twice this month, most recently on Monday alongside Saudi and Turkish officials.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

military

'cautiously

optimistic'

Iran-US

mediation:

Reuters

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