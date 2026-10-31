Pakistan military 'cautiously optimistic' on Iran-US mediation: Reuters

Pakistan’s military is “cautiously optimistic” about its mediation between Iran and the United States, its spokesman said on Friday in his first interview since a high-level delegation visited Tehran this week.



Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir — Pakistan's chief ‌mediator in its efforts to de-escalate the now eight-month-old Iran war — has been to Tehran twice this month, most recently on Monday alongside Saudi and Turkish officials.



Reuters