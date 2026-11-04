The global far-right is "unravelling", Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday as he celebrated the Democrat victory in US elections which saw them seize control of Congress in a rebuke to President Donald Trump.



"It happened in Brazil. It just happened in the US. And it will soon happen in Spain," Sanchez, who is a global progressive star but whose premiership is in peril in snap elections he called for November 29. The far-right wave of his rivals is "no longer growing, it is unravelling," he added.



AFP