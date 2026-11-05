Russia says it struck logistics and transport targets in Ukraine overnight

The Russian military said on Thursday it hit logistics and transport targets ‌in various regions of Ukraine overnight.



In Kharkiv region, a Nova Poshta logistics hub was struck, as ⁠well as railway locomotives and an industrial building at the Thermal Power Plant 2.



The logistics hub was used by Ukrainian military to assemble drones, the Russian ‌Defence ⁠Ministry said.



In Dnipropetrovsk region a power station was hit.



A cargo vessel at sea ⁠52 km southwest of the Black Sea port of Odesa ⁠was attacked.



Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield ⁠reports.



Reuters